TJX price target raised to $138 from $132 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $138 from $132 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm attended the company’s sell-side annual meeting and came away incrementally more positive on the market share opportunities its banners collectively offer and the resultant flow through to sales, margin and EPS.
