TJX price target raised to $138 from $132 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $138 from $132 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm attended the company’s sell-side annual meeting and came away incrementally more positive on the market share opportunities its banners collectively offer and the resultant flow through to sales, margin and EPS.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TJX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.