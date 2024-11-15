TJX price target raised to $130 from $125 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $130 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm views implied guidance for Q4 as conservative and the consensus forecast for 10% EPS growth in FY26 as achievable relative to the company’s initial outlook in March 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TJX:
- Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks
- TJX put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Dockworkers Strike Could Shake Up Retail Stocks and Holiday Prices
- Younger spenders favor off-price retailers, BofA sees share gains continuing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.