TJX price target raised to $130 from $125 at TD Cowen

November 15, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $130 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm views implied guidance for Q4 as conservative and the consensus forecast for 10% EPS growth in FY26 as achievable relative to the company’s initial outlook in March 2025.

