TJX price target raised to $130 from $125 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $130 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm views implied guidance for Q4 as conservative and the consensus forecast for 10% EPS growth in FY26 as achievable relative to the company’s initial outlook in March 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TJX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.