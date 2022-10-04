TJX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.03, changing hands as high as $65.44 per share. TJX Companies shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TJX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TJX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.69 per share, with $77.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.25. The TJX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

