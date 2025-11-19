TJX Increases FY26 Comp Sales Growth, Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) said, for fiscal 2026, the company is now expecting consolidated comparable sales to be up 4%. The company increased earnings per share outlook to be in the range of $4.63 to $4.66, which would represent a 9% increase from last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company continues to plan consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%, and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.33 to $1.36.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $1.44 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $1.14 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 7.5% to $15.12 billion from $14.06 billion last year. Consolidated comparable sales increased 5%, well above the company's plan.

