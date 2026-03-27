TJX Hits $60B Sales Milestone in FY26: What Fuels Long-Term Growth?

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX delivered a strong performance in fiscal 2026, reaching a key milestone with net sales of $60.4 billion, representing 7% growth year over year. This achievement reflects solid execution and the company’s continued focus on delivering value to customers. Consolidated comparable sales increased 5% in the fiscal year, supported by higher average basket sizes and growth in customer transactions, indicating sustained momentum and strong customer engagement.

The company remains confident in its long-term growth outlook and ability to gainglobal marketshare, driven by its value-focused strategy and strong merchandise availability. With a sourcing network of more than 1,400 buyers working with about 21,000 vendors, TJX is well positioned to offer a compelling, constantly refreshed assortment. Its approach of catering to a broad customer base, including an increasing number of younger shoppers, continues to support expansion into new markets.

TJX sees a significant opportunity to grow its global store footprint, with a long-term target of reaching 7,000 locations. For fiscal 2027, the company plans to add 146 net new stores, taking the total store count beyond 5,300 locations. This expansion underscores its commitment to scaling its presence across geographies and strengthening its market position.

A core strength of the business lies in its operational flexibility across buying, store formats and supply chain systems. This enables the company to respond quickly to changing consumer trends and ensures the availability of appropriate products across locations. Its merchandise strategy spans multiple income groups and age segments, contributing to broad customer appeal and increasing traction among younger consumers. This differentiation continues to drive store traffic and enhance the overall shopping experience.

Looking ahead, TJX remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its strong value proposition, adaptable business model and global expansion strategy. These factors position the company well to sustain market share gains and deliver long-term revenue growth.

The Zacks Rundown for TJX

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 9.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, TJX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7, lower than the industry’s average of 32.38.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of nearly 7% and 9.9%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.2% and 26.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. At present, ROST carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.3% and 8.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.3% and 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.