TJX Earnings: TJX’s Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reported strong Q1 earnings of $0.93 per diluted share, up by 22% year-over-year, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.88 per share.

The off-price department store retailer’s sales increased by 6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $12.5 billion, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The retailer’s comparable store sales increased by 3% in the first quarter.

TJX’s Stock Buyback

During the first quarter of FY25, the company repurchased shares worth $509 million and paid $377 million in shareholder dividends. During the fourth quarter of FY24, TJX had repurchased stock worth $797.3 million.

The retailer stated that during FY25, the company expects to buy back TJX stock worth $2 billion to $2.5 billion but may adjust this amount “depending on various factors.”

TJX’s Q2 and FY25 Outlook

Looking forward, management now expects its comparable sales to be up 2% to 3% in the second quarter, with diluted earnings likely to be in the range of $0.88 to $0.90 per share but below the analyst consensus of $0.94 per share.

In FY25, TJX has projected comparable store sales to increase by 2% to 3% and raised its diluted earnings outlook to be in the range of $4.03 to $4.09 per share. This is above the Street estimate of $4.10 per share.

Is TJX a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts remain bullish about TJX stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and one Hold. Over the past year, TJX has surged by more than 20%, and the average TJX price target of $113.82 implies an upside potential of 16.5% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following TJX’s Q1 results today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.