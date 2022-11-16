TJX Cos. Promotes John Klinger To Succeed Scott Goldenberg As CFO

(RTTNews) - Off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced Wednesday that John Klinger has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective January 29, 2023, the beginning of TJX's fiscal year.

Klinger will oversee Corporate Finance for TJX, including Audit, Treasury, Tax, and Investor Relations and will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012.

Goldenberg will continue as Senior Executive Vice President of Finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions, including Global Communications, Risk Management, New Business Development, and financial aspects of Real Estate.

Klinger joined TJX in 2000 as a Manager of Business Analysis, Marmaxx. He held various Finance positions with increasing responsibility within HomeGoods and Marmaxx before being promoted to VP, Divisional CFO for AJWright in 2007.

In 2011, Klinger became VP, Corporate Finance and was promoted to SVP, Divisional CFO, TJX Europe later that year. He returned to the U.S. in 2015 to assume the role of SVP, Corporate Controller. In April 2019, Klinger was named Executive Vice President, Corporate Controller.

Prior to joining TJX, Klinger was with the Stride Rite company starting in 1994. He held various Finance roles, eventually becoming the Director of Finance in 1998.

