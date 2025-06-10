TJX Companies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TJX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for TJX Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $184,825, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $349,115.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $150.0 for TJX Companies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TJX Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TJX Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

TJX Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $28.0 $27.8 $27.9 $100.00 $223.2K 80 80 TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.15 $6.0 $6.0 $120.00 $80.4K 231 135 TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $1.9 $1.87 $1.87 $127.00 $53.4K 45 307 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.91 $1.81 $1.81 $135.00 $40.3K 252 243 TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.35 $14.15 $14.15 $135.00 $36.7K 358 26

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales come from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TJX Companies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of TJX Companies

Trading volume stands at 1,996,152, with TJX's price down by -0.43%, positioned at $125.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for TJX Companies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $149.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on TJX Companies, maintaining a target price of $164. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $143.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TJX Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TJX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TJX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.