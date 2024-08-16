TJX Companies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TJX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for TJX Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 85% bullish and 7%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $98,640, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $431,744.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $120.0 for TJX Companies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of TJX Companies stands at 1964.33, with a total volume reaching 2,689.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in TJX Companies, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

TJX Companies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.75 $13.7 $13.7 $120.00 $98.6K 173 72 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $110.00 $67.9K 703 173 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.85 $15.2 $15.85 $100.00 $31.7K 5.0K 262 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.6 $15.6 $15.6 $100.00 $31.2K 5.0K 402 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $100.00 $31.0K 5.0K 322

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its nearly 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TJX Companies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of TJX Companies Trading volume stands at 1,014,092, with TJX's price down by -0.3%, positioned at $111.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for TJX Companies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $125.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $122. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, maintaining a target price of $128.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

