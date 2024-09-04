TJX Companies Unusual Options Activity For September 04

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TJX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for TJX Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $130,111, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $387,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $120.0 for TJX Companies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TJX Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TJX Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

TJX Companies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.65 $12.6 $12.6 $120.00 $114.6K 1.4K 91 TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.55 $8.55 $8.55 $120.00 $100.0K 474 6 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.75 $14.55 $14.6 $110.00 $73.0K 279 50 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.87 $1.8 $1.8 $120.00 $72.0K 4.2K 403 TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $115.00 $55.3K 5.6K 123

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Where Is TJX Companies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,742,123, the TJX's price is down by -0.54%, now at $116.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What The Experts Say On TJX Companies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $127.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for TJX Companies, targeting a price of $115. An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $128. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $126. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $128.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

