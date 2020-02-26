Markets
TJX Companies To Raise Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) said it plans to increase the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock to be declared in March 2020 and payable in June 2020 to $0.26 per share. This would represent a 13% increase in the current per share dividend.

The company also announced its plan to repurchase approximately $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion of TJX stock during the fiscal year ending January 30, 2021. The Board approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $1.5 billion of TJX common stock.

