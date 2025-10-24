Is The TJX Companies (TJX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is TJX (TJX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

TJX is one of 196 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TJX has returned about 17.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, TJX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY). The stock is up 35% year-to-date.

For Kingfisher PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TJX belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.8% this year, meaning that TJX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kingfisher PLC falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TJX and Kingfisher PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

