Is The TJX Companies (TJX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has TJX (TJX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TJX is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TJX has returned about 15.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.4% on average. This means that TJX is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dutch Bros (BROS). The stock is up 11% year-to-date.

For Dutch Bros, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TJX belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.2% this year, meaning that TJX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dutch Bros, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #186. The industry has moved -8.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on TJX and Dutch Bros as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

