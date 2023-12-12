TJX Companies (TJX) Exhibits Bright Prospects Amid Headwinds

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX has been witnessing strength in its Marmaxx (U.S.) segment. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales came in at $8,107 million, up 9% year over year in the Marmaxx (U.S.) division.



U.S. comparable store sales grew 7% in Marmaxx, buoyed by solid apparel and home categories’ sales. Customer traffic remained the key driver behind comparable store sales growth. Also, solid momentum in its HomeGoods (U.S.) division, driven by a rise in customer traffic, remains a tailwind.



The company has been benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. It has been rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. It plans to add net new stores in the near term, taking its year-end total to roughly 5,000 stores. With an increasing number of consumers resorting to online shopping, TJX has undertaken several initiatives to boost online sales and strengthen its e-commerce business.



The TJX Companies also remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. For instance, in the fiscal third quarter, it paid out dividends of $380 million and repurchased shares worth $650 million. The company expects to repurchase shares worth $2.25-$2.5 billion in fiscal 2024.



Driven by strength across its businesses, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2024. For the fiscal year, it currently expects overall comparable store sales to grow by 4-5%. Consolidated sales are now envisioned in the band of $53.7-$53.9 billion, suggesting 7.5-8% year-over-year growth. For the fiscal fourth quarter, comparable store sales are expected to rise by 3-4% and consolidated sales are expected to increase by approximately 10% to $15.9-$16.1 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 12% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 12.7%.



Despite the positives, TJX has been encountering escalating operating costs and expenses. In the fiscal third quarter, its cost of sales grew 6% while selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 18%. The company expects incremental wage and payroll costs to remain hurdles in the rest of fiscal 2024.



The company’s high debt profile poses a concern as well. Exiting third-quarter fiscal 2024, its long-term debt (including long-term operating lease liabilities) totaled $10.8 billion, reflecting an increase of 1.9% from the end of fiscal 2023. Further, an increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, American Eagle Outfitters AEO and Gap GPS.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial year sales implies growth of 13.3% year over year. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 713% in the last reported quarter.



Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial year earnings per share (“EPS”) indicates growth of 387.5% year over year.



American Eagle Outfitters, a retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AEO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current financial year sales and EPS implies growth of 4% and 39.2%, respectively, from that reported a year ago.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.