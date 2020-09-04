TJX Companies Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.71, changing hands as low as $54.35 per share. TJX Companies shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TJX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TJX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.72 per share, with $64.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.26. The TJX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

