TJX Companies: The Retail Stock That Actually Benefits From Tariffs and Inflation

TJX has the opportunity to grow its store base by around 35% over the long term.

The off-price model benefits when traditional retailers struggle, driving impressive sales growth and margin expansion.

The stock trades at a premium valuation following a strong run, creating a risk-reward dilemma for long-term investors.

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) reported its third-quarter results in November, demonstrating the effectiveness of its off-price retail model. TJX isn't just benefiting from higher-income customers trading down; both transaction volumes and basket sizes increased. That means more customers bought more expensive items, driving comparable-store sales growth of 5%, crushing analyst estimates of 3.7%.

What stands out here is the breadth. Positive comps were recorded at all concepts, including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and its international operations. This helped push pretax profit margins higher, to an impressive 12.7%, up 40 basis points from the prior year, despite the company continuing to make investments. By any measure, TJX is firing on all cylinders.

TJX was built for times like these

The retail business has always been unpredictable. Brands overestimate demand, orders get canceled, and trends shift faster than expected. What creates headaches for manufacturers and traditional retailers becomes TJX's advantage. The company developed its entire operation around buying merchandise that other retailers can't move, then turning it around quickly at prices that still generate solid margins. It's a simple concept that's proven remarkably durable across multiple economic cycles.

Employing more than 1,300 buyers sourcing from over 21,000 vendors across more than 100 countries, TJX has become a critical channel for manufacturers looking to move surplus inventory. Tariffs and excess inventory create exactly the buying opportunities TJX needs. CEO Ernie Herrman noted in the third quarter that "availability of quality branded merchandise has been exceptional," showing how TJX thrives on industry turbulence.

Valuation reflects high expectations

TJX stock is up around 32% over the past year, significantly outpacing Burlington's (NYSE: BURL) 9% return and just edging out fellow discount retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) at 28%. The market is rewarding execution while also pricing in plenty of future success. At a forward P/E ratio of around 31, well above typical industry multiples, the stock isn't cheap.

The company sees potential to grow its store base from 5,191 today to a target of 7,000. That's around 1,800 additional locations to open over the next 10 to 15 years. HomeGoods represents the biggest opportunity. The chain could nearly double its footprint in the U.S. from 1,035 stores to 1,800. Internationally, the path forward includes 100 locations planned for Spain as well as continued additions in Europe, where TJ Maxx already operates 672 stores.

This buildout, combined with TJX's track record of consistent same-store-sales increases, creates a foundation for earnings growth in the high single or low double digits over the next decade. The company reports fourth-quarter results in late February, with management projecting 9% earnings growth for the full fiscal year.

Potential stumbling blocks

In the near term, the valuation poses the biggest risk, leaving little room for error. A single quarter of disappointing comps or margin pressure, and the stock likely takes a hit.

Some of TJX's recent strength comes from more affluent shoppers seeking value during uncertain economic times. That shift may not last. When consumer confidence returns, those customers may migrate back to full-price retailers.

Looking further out, scaling to 7,000 stores won't come without challenges. TJ Maxx and Marshalls are already well-established in the U.S., leaving the heavy lifting to riskier bets, such as doubling HomeGoods/HomeSense locations and expanding further into global markets. Both carry execution risk, while competition from brick-and-mortar rivals and digital channels remains intense.

A broader economic downturn would present a more complicated risk. While TJX has historically benefited from recessions as shoppers seek value, a severe contraction in consumer spending would pressure results even for discount retailers. TJX's edge provides some cushion but doesn't eliminate cyclical risk entirely.

Quality at a premium

For long-term investors, TJX remains a high-quality company with years of growth ahead. The business model works, and the management team executes its strategy quite well. The company is gaining market share, expanding margins, and generating substantial cash flow. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026 alone, TJX returned $3.1 billion to shareholders through $1.7 billion in buybacks and $1.4 billion in dividends.

But the stock is not a screaming buy at current prices. The quality is undeniable after nearly half a century of navigating retail cycles. The question is whether the current valuation already reflects everything that needs to go right: HomeGoods reaching its target, an international ramp-up, and continued market share gains.

Patient investors might find better entry points if the market tests TJX's premium valuation over the next few quarters. For those willing to wait, a pullback from an earnings miss or broader market weakness could offer a more attractive price.

Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

