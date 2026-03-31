The TJX Companies Raises Dividend, Reinforces Growth Strategy

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, an off-price retail giant, continues to reinforce its shareholder-friendly stance, pairing steady operational momentum with enhanced capital returns. The latest move underscores management’s confidence in the business outlook and cash flow trajectory. TJX announced a 13% increase in the quarterly dividend, raising the payout to 48 cents per share.



The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of May 14. Notably, this marks the company’s 29th dividend hike in the past 30 years, an impressive track record that reflects consistency in earnings growth and disciplined capital allocation.



Management also reiterated its commitment to returning excess cash through share repurchases, with plans to buy back roughly $2.50-$2.75 billion worth of stock in fiscal 2027. The combined capital return strategy reflects strong balance sheet health and sustained free cash flow generation, even as TJX continues to invest in business expansion.



The company’s recent financial performance further supports this stance. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, TJX returned $1.26 billion to its shareholders, including $784 million through share repurchases and $472 million in dividends. For the full year, total shareholder returns reached $4.3 billion, underscoring the company’s ability to generate and deploy capital efficiently.



Looking ahead, TJX’s flexible off-price model, deep vendor relationships and broad merchandise assortment position it well to capture incremental market share. With nearly $7 billion in operating cash flow generated in fiscal 2026, the company retains ample capacity to fund growth initiatives while rewarding shareholders.



Overall, the latest dividend hike reflects TJX Companies’ ongoing capital return strategy, supported by steady operational performance and a solid financial position. The move aligns with its long-term approach of balancing business reinvestment with consistent shareholder returns.

TJX Companies’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.8% over the past six months, outperforming the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500’s decline of 7.4% and 3.9%, respectively. However, TJX lagged the industry’s 11.4% growth during the same period.

TJX Stock's Past 6-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is TJX a Value Play Stock?

TJX Companies currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 30.32, which is lower than the industry average of 32.2. This suggests the stock is trading at a modest discount relative to its peers.

TJX P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.2% and 26.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.3% and 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Ross Stores, Inc. ROST operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. At present, ROST carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.3% and 10.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.