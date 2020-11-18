TJX Companies Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.71 compared to $0.68, previous year. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that its lower tax rate in the third quarter resulted in an increase in earnings per share of approximately $0.09 from prior year.

Third quarter net sales were $10.12 billion compared to $10.45 billion, previous year. Overall open-only comp store sales were down 5%. Analysts expected revenue of $9.36 billion, for the quarter.

The company said, for the first two weeks of the fourth quarter, overall open-only comp store sales were down 7%, similar to the trend saw during the last week of October.

Shares of TJX Companies were up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.