TJX Companies Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported second quarter net income of $1.24 billion compared to $1.10 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.10, up 15% from $0.96. Net sales were $14.4 billion, an increase of 7% from a year ago. Comparable sales increased 4%.

For the third quarter, the company expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%. The company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.17 to $1.19.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 3%. The company also raised earnings per share outlook to be in the range of $4.52 to $4.57.

