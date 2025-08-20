Markets
TJX

TJX Companies Q2 Net Income Rises

August 20, 2025 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported second quarter net income of $1.24 billion compared to $1.10 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.10, up 15% from $0.96. Net sales were $14.4 billion, an increase of 7% from a year ago. Comparable sales increased 4%.

For the third quarter, the company expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%. The company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.17 to $1.19.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects consolidated comparable sales to be up 3%. The company also raised earnings per share outlook to be in the range of $4.52 to $4.57.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TJX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.