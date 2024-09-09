TJX Companies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in TJX usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 15 options transactions for TJX Companies. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 46% being bullish and 53% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 14 are puts, valued at $603,076, and there was a single call, worth $82,500.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $135.0 for TJX Companies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TJX Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TJX Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

TJX Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $120.00 $136.5K 1.3K 760 TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.5 $18.35 $18.35 $135.00 $113.7K 0 56 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.25 $8.15 $8.25 $110.00 $82.5K 2.9K 112 TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $120.00 $62.1K 1.3K 405 TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.5 $4.45 $4.48 $120.00 $31.3K 1.3K 266

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TJX Companies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

TJX Companies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,279,996, the price of TJX is up by 1.39%, reaching $117.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. What The Experts Say On TJX Companies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $133.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for TJX Companies, targeting a price of $128. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for TJX Companies, targeting a price of $129. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, maintaining a target price of $128. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $134. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TJX Companies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.