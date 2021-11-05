TJX Companies' (NYSE:TJX) five-year earnings growth trails the 15% YoY shareholder returns

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 85% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 28% share price gain over twelve months.

Since it's been a strong week for TJX Companies shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, TJX Companies managed to grow its earnings per share at 3.6% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 13% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TJX Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

We know that TJX Companies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of TJX Companies, it has a TSR of 97% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

TJX Companies provided a TSR of 29% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 15% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - TJX Companies has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like TJX Companies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

