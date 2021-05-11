TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.99, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TJX was $72.99, representing a -2.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.65 and a 71.66% increase over the 52 week low of $42.52.

TJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). TJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports TJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 654.57%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TJX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TJX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TJX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Pacer Funds (COWZ)

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 32.8% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of TJX at 4.53%.

