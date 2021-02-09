TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.04% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TJX was $69.97, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.96 and a 113.84% increase over the 52 week low of $32.72.

TJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and L Brands, Inc. (LB). TJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports TJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -82.96%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TJX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TJX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TJX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL)

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMC with an increase of 26.59% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of TJX at 4.42%.

