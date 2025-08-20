The TJX Companies, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.243 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $1.099 billion, or $0.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $14.401 billion from $13.468 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.243 Bln. vs. $1.099 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $14.401 Bln vs. $13.468 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.19 Full year EPS guidance: $4.52 - $4.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.