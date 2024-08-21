The TJX Companies, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.099 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $989 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $13.468 billion from $12.758 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.099 Bln. vs. $989 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.468 Bln vs. $12.758 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.06 to $1.08 Full year EPS guidance: $4.09 to $4.13

