The TJX Companies, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

August 21, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.099 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $989 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $13.468 billion from $12.758 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.099 Bln. vs. $989 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.468 Bln vs. $12.758 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.06 to $1.08 Full year EPS guidance: $4.09 to $4.13

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
