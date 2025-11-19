The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.442 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.297 billion, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $15.117 billion from $14.063 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.442 Bln. vs. $1.297 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $15.117 Bln vs. $14.063 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 to $1.36 Full year EPS guidance: $4.63 to $4.66

