The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.332 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $1.036 billion, or $0.92 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $14.323 billion from $13.111 billion last year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.332 Bln. vs. $1.036 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $14.323 Bln vs. $13.111 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: 2 % To 3 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.08 To $ 5.15 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.