The TJX Companies Hits 52-Week High: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX recently reached a new 52-week high, a notable milestone that has grabbed investors' attention. The company's solid execution, resilient off-price business model and expansion initiatives have fueled the stock's strong performance, leaving investors wondering whether it is still worth buying.



In the past year, TJX stock has surged 35.8%, outpacing the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry, the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500, which have gained 15.1%, 5.4% and 25.1%, respectively.

TJX Price Performance vs. Industry, S&P 500 & Sector



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The TJX Companies has also outperformed its key competitors, such as Target Corporation TGT, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dollar General Corporation DG. Over the past year, Target, Dollar Tree and Dollar General posted gains of 33.6%, 19.6% and 2.3%, respectively.



Technical indicators also point to continued strength. TJX currently trades above both 50 and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained upward momentum and reinforcing investors' confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

TJX’s Off-Price Strength and Expansion Strategy Support Growth

TJX’s off-price retail model continues to be a key competitive advantage, enabling it to attract consumers across income groups through a combination of branded merchandise, attractive pricing and a treasure-hunt shopping experience. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, comparable sales increased 6%, driven by both higher customer transactions and larger basket sizes. Management noted that all divisions delivered transaction growth, highlighting the broad appeal and resilience of the company’s value-focused business model.



The company is also benefiting from exceptional merchandise availability and its extensive global sourcing network. With more than 1,400 buyers and strong vendor relationships, TJX remains well-positioned to secure quality branded products at attractive prices. Management emphasized that merchandise availability remains outstanding, allowing the retailer to maintain fresh assortments, respond quickly to consumer trends and capitalize on buying opportunities that support both sales growth and margin expansion.



TJX’s growth strategy extends beyond merchandising strength, supported by continued store expansion and market-share gains. The company ended the fiscal first quarter with 5,262 stores worldwide after adding 48 net new locations. Management remains optimistic about expansion opportunities across Europe and Australia while pursuing growth initiatives in newer markets such as Spain and Mexico. The retailer believes it still has a substantial runway to increase global footprint and deepen presence across key markets.



TJX’s operational flexibility remains a major competitive advantage. Its fast-turning inventory model allows the company to quickly capitalize on emerging trends, adjust merchandise assortments and pursue high-demand categories. This agility supports strong customer traffic, healthy merchandise margins and continued market-share gains, while helping TJX maintain a fresh and compelling shopping experience that encourages repeat visits across its retail banners.

How Are Estimates Stacking Up for TJX?

Reflecting the positive sentiment around TJX, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past seven days, earnings per share estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have increased 2 cents and 1 cent to $5.17 and $5.67, respectively.



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How Does TJX’s Valuation Look?

TJX is currently trading at a slight discount to its industry benchmarks. The company’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 31.55X is slightly lower than the industry average of 31.92X. Among peers, Target, Dollar Tree and Dollar General trade at significantly lower valuations, with forward P/E multiples of 15.52X, 15.89X and 15.18X, respectively.

TJX P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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The TJX Companies Navigates Key Challenges Ahead

TJX operates in a highly competitive retail environment, where maintaining its value proposition may require continued investments in pricing, marketing and store operations. While the company has successfully gained market share through its off-price model, competition from both traditional retailers and e-commerce players remains intense. In addition, cost inflation across labor, sourcing and logistics could pressure profitability and limit future margin expansion.



The retailer is also exposed to macroeconomic and international risks due to its extensive global footprint. Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, evolving trade policies and tariff-related uncertainties could affect profitability and sourcing costs. While management remains confident in the resilience of the off-price model, changes in consumer spending patterns, economic slowdowns in key markets and persistent cost inflation could pressure future results and moderate earnings growth.

TJX’s Investment Analysis

TJX’s recent 52-week high reflects the strength of its off-price business model, consistent execution and ability to gain market share in a challenging retail environment. The company continues to benefit from strong customer traffic, strong merchandise availability and significant expansion opportunities across global markets. While higher costs, foreign exchange fluctuations and macroeconomic uncertainties remain risks, TJX’s solid fundamentals and positive earnings outlook support its long-term growth story. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), the stock remains a compelling choice for investors seeking steady growth and resilience in the retail sector.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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