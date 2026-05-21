TJX Companies Fires on All Cylinders With 9% Revenue Growth

TJX Companies' (NYSE: TJX) uptrend has limits, but they have yet to be reached. Accelerating business, dividends, and share buybacks suggest the uptrend will not only continue but may itself accelerate in the second half.

The company decided to increase its share buyback, providing investors with confidence in the company's future business. As of the end of Q1, the company had bought back only 20% of its new fiscal-year 2027 (FY2027) goal, and the share count fell by 1% year-over-year (YOY) and year-to-date. That’s quite a bit of leverage for investors who have other reasons to own this stock.

TJX Companies Is in Demand: Consumer Trends Are Strong for This Retailer

TJX Companies had a solid quarter, with business reflecting the strength of consumers and the headwinds they face. While inflationary pressures are capping strength for some retailers, consumers are flocking to off-price names, and TJX is the leader. It reported $14.32 billion in quarterly revenue, up more than 9% YOY and more than 200 basis points better than expected. Strength was seen in all segments, led by a 9% gain at HomeGoods, a 7% increase in Canada, and 6% gain in the core U.S. market. Comps, the indicator of organic strength, increased by 6% across the network, well ahead of management's forecast.

The company’s deal quality and store traffic were reflected in the margin. TJX widened gross margin by 180 basis points (bps), pretax margin by 170 bps, and GAAP earnings by 2,900 bps, 1,900 bps better than MarketBeat’s reported consensus. Looking ahead, management expects the strengths to continue and raise guidance. The only problem is that Q2 and FY2027 guidance were slightly below market expectations, but that doesn't appear to be concerning the market. The trends, including comp store strength and store count, suggest the guidance is cautious, and outperformance is likely. Executives forecast 2.5% comp store growth in Q2.

TJX price action surged by more than 5% following the earnings release, signaling support at the $150 level. The move was strong, confirming a support target set earlier this year and a trend-following entry for investors. The likely outcome is that this stock will continue to rise, potentially crossing a critical threshold by midyear. The threshold is the existing all-time high, which would trigger many market participants to buy or buy more. TJX shares could quickly enter the $170 range in this scenario and then continue trending higher in subsequent quarters. Long-term forecasts suggest as much as 100% upside over the next three to five years.

TJX Balance Sheet Strengthens in Q1: Shareholder Value Improved

TJX Companies' balance sheet reflects the strength of its position and Q1 cash flow. The company’s cash, receivables, inventory, and assets increased, while debt decreased, despite its aggressive capital return.

The dividend is as attractive as the buyback, yielding approximately 1.2% as of late May, with a distribution growth forecast. The payout is reliable at only 35% of the earnings, and has been growing at a respectable double-digit pace in recent years. The pace of distribution increase will likely slow in the upcoming years, but not cease, keeping this Dividend Champion on track to be crowned a Dividend King.

Institutions and analysts show a high conviction in this investment. MarketBeat tracks 25 analysts who rate it as a Buy with 100% bias, while institutions own more than 90% of the stock. The consensus forecast suggests only a modest upside, but the revision trend is bullish, leading toward $200, and likely to continue as the year progresses. Institutions were distributing shares early in 2026, helping to cap gains, but reverted to an accumulative posture in early Q2, underpinning support at the critical price target.

TJX Fires on All Cylinders in Fiscal Year 2027

TJX Companies' biggest risks this year include rising fuel costs, rising inventory levels, and a high valuation. Rising fuel costs threaten to undercut profitability but have not yet been reflected in results or guidance. Rising inventory levels may also pressure margins if markdowns increase, but that is not evident in the report or outlook. High valuation is more of a concern, as execution will be critical. Even so, the 29X current-year earnings at which it trades are average for this market. The takeaway for investors is that TJX is firing on all cylinders in 2026 with signs of increasing momentum. It is taking share from competitors, including Target (NYSE: TGT), which continues to struggle with its turnaround efforts.

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