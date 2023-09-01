TJX Companies (BER:TJX) Price Target Increased by 11.80% to 92.90

The average one-year price target for TJX Companies (BER:TJX) has been revised to 92.90 / share. This is an increase of 11.80% from the prior estimate of 83.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.08 to a high of 106.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from the latest reported closing price of 84.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2912 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJX is 0.57%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 1,178,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 75,265K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,229K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,856K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,984K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,821K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,525K shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 780.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,417K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 0.35% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 24,194K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,775K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.