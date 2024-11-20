TJX CEO says Q4 ‘off to a strong start’

Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- Unusually active option classes on open November 20th
- Morning Movers: Target tumbles following earnings release
- TJX reports Q3 EPS $1.14, consensus $1.10
- TJX sees Q4 EPS $1.12-$1.14, consensus $1.18
- TJX raises FY25 EPS view to $4.15-$4.17 from $4.09-$4.13, consensus $4.17
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.