TJX, Burlington, Ross, and Other Discount Clothing Stores Seeing Big Gains in June

According to recent analysis, discount clothing stores in the United States may be bouncing back faster from COVID-19 than higher-priced apparel retailers. Some of the companies enjoying a rapid return to viable levels of foot traffic include Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and TJX (NYSE: TJX), parent company of Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and other brands.

At least some of the retailers saw year over year sales gains in January and February, before the arrival of COVID-19 on America's shores. According to TJX's fiscal Q1 2021 earnings results, posted on May 21, comparable store sales, or comps, rose more than 5% year over year in February 2020. At that time, with TJX's stores having been reopened for only 19 days before the report, CEO Ernie Herrman stated, "Although it's still early and the retail environment remains uncertain, we have been encouraged with the very strong sales we have seen with our initial reopenings."

Image source: Getty Images.

Herrman's positive news seems borne out by events since, according to analysis from Jefferies. Weekly sales and traffic figures seem to indicate that the major discount apparel retailers are returning to their pre-coronovirus condition more rapidly than full-price retailers such as J.C. Penney, which was forced into bankruptcy after a long struggle with various business problems.

In a Jefferies research note, analyst Janine Stichter wrote, "The rebound at TJX has meaningfully outpaced department stores, which we see as a long-term secular share donor to [off-price], a phenomenon we expect to continue at an accelerated pace." She noted that TJX, Ross, and Burlington were all close to normality at the start of June, while crediting economic uncertainty as a factor contributing to the off-price retailers' success.

10 stocks we like better than The TJX Companies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The TJX Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.