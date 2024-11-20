TJX Boosts FY25 EPS Outlook, But Sees Q4 EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) provided its earnings and comparable store sales outlook for the fourth quarter and raised earnings outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $1.12 to $1.14 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.15 to $4.17 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of about 3 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.09 to $4.13 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of about 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter and $4.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said it now expects to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion of TJX stock during the fiscal year ending February 1, 2025, up from the previous forecast for $2.0 to $2.5 billion.

The company also said it is planning to enter Spain with its TK Maxx banner in early 2026.

