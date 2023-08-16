TJ Maxx parent tops Q2 revenue estimates on robust demand for discounted apparel

Aug 16 (Reuters) - TJX Cos TJX.N topped market expectations for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, buoyed by demand for its discounted apparel and accessories as customers looked for pocket-friendly options.

The company's quarterly revenue rose to $12.76 billion from $11.84 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average expected revenue of $12.45 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

