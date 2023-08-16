News & Insights

Commodities
TJX

TJ Maxx parent tops Q2 revenue estimates on robust demand for discounted apparel

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

August 16, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - TJX Cos TJX.N topped market expectations for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, buoyed by demand for its discounted apparel and accessories as customers looked for pocket-friendly options.

The company's quarterly revenue rose to $12.76 billion from $11.84 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average expected revenue of $12.45 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TJX
BURL
ROST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.