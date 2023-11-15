TJ Maxx parent lifts annual targets on steady off-price demand

Adds background in paragraphs 2 & 3, details on results in paragraph 5

Nov 15 (Reuters) - TJX Cos TJX.N raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, boosted by steady demand from budget-conscious customers looking for promotional deals and bargains ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

Discount and off-price retailers including TJX and Ross Stores ROST.O have been benefiting from customers shifting to cheaper alternatives, as higher prices of essentials and interest rates squeeze household budgets.

The discount store operator now expects full-year 2024 comparable store sales to be up 4% to 5%, from its earlier forecast of 3% to 4%.

TJX now expects full-year 2024 adjusted earnings in the range of $3.61 and $3.64 per share, compared to its previous forecast of $3.56 to $3.62 per share.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

