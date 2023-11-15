News & Insights

TJ Maxx parent lifts annual targets on steady off-price demand

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

November 15, 2023 — 07:40 am EST

Written by Juby Babu and Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - TJX Cos TJX.N raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, boosted by steady demand from budget-conscious customers looking for promotional deals and bargains ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

Discount and off-price retailers including TJX and Ross Stores ROST.O have been benefiting from customers shifting to cheaper alternatives, as higher prices of essentials and interest rates squeeze household budgets.

The discount store operator now expects full-year 2024 comparable store sales to be up 4% to 5%, from its earlier forecast of 3% to 4%.

TJX now expects full-year 2024 adjusted earnings in the range of $3.61 and $3.64 per share, compared to its previous forecast of $3.56 to $3.62 per share.

