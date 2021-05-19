Commodities
TJ Maxx parent beats sales estimates as Americans return to stores

TJX Cos Inc beat quarterly net sales estimates on Wednesday as Americans returned to its discount stores following speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of restrictions.

May 19 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc TJX.N beat quarterly net sales estimates on Wednesday as Americans returned to its discount stores following speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of restrictions.

Hamstrung by a relatively nascent online business, off-price retailers including TJX's TJ Maxx and Ross Stores Inc ROST.O suffered sales drop last year when the pandemic shuttered the economy and accelerated a shift to e-commerce.

But the sector, which relies heavily on the treasure-hunt shopping experience it offers, is expected to rebound this year thanks to pent-up demand from customers who are flush with stimulus checks.

Overall comparable sales growth rose 16% from fiscal 2020 at TJX stores that remained open during the first quarter.

TJX said second-quarter comparable store sales trends at stores that are open remain similar to the first quarter.

Net sales rose to $10.09 billion in the first quarter, from $4.41 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a figure of $8.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

