TJ Maxx parent beats quarterly sales estimates

Feb 28 (Reuters) - TJ Maxx parent TJX Cos TJX.Ntopped market expectations for fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday as shoppers flocked to the off-price retailer's stores in search of holiday deals.

The company posted net sales of $16.41 billion for the three months to Feb. 3, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.21 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

