News & Insights

Commodities
TJX

TJ Maxx parent beats quarterly sales estimates

February 28, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by Savyata Mishra and Anuja Bharat Mistry for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - TJ Maxx parent TJX Cos TJX.Ntopped market expectations for fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday as shoppers flocked to the off-price retailer's stores in search of holiday deals.

The company posted net sales of $16.41 billion for the three months to Feb. 3, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.21 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnujaBharat.Mistry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TJX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.