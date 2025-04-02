Tiziana's Phase 2 Trial For Nasal Foralumab In MS Begins Dosing At Johns Hopkins University

(RTTNews) - Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA), a biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced that Johns Hopkins University has commenced dosing patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating intranasal foralumab for non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (na-SPMS).

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, in patients with na-SPMS—a form of multiple sclerosis characterized by progressive neurological decline without relapses.

Johns Hopkins University is the third clinical site for the study, joining Brigham and Women's Hospital and the MS Center at Yale Medical Center.

Tiziana expects to complete the blinded portion of the trial by the end of 2025.

Following this phase, all participants, including those initially given a placebo, will have the option to enter a six-month open-label extension period to further evaluate the drug's effects.

Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development and has shown potential in modulating the immune system to reduce neuroinflammation.

Tiziana aims to provide new treatment options for patients with neurodegenerative diseases through its innovative nasal delivery technology.

Currently, TLSA is trading at $1.07 up by 0.94 percent on the Nasdaq.

