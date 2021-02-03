Tiziana (TLSA) Posts Positive Data on Nasal COVID-19 Antibody

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA announced positive data from an exploratory study, which is evaluating its proprietary anti-CD3 human monoclonal antibody, foralumab, nasally administered either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients in Brazil.

Data from the study showed that treatment with nasally administered foralumab led to a positive trend in the reduction of lung inflammation (revealed by CT scans of the lungs, the improvement was almost double) as compared to patients in the control group. Moreover, treatment with foralumab also improved the senses of smell and taste in patients as compared to those in the control arm.

The study enrolled 39 patients in three cohorts and assessed the safety of the antibody treatment and checked whether progression of the diseases got delayed with nasally administered foralumab. The nasal administration of foralumab can be easily done at home by patients.

Shares of Tiziana were up 18.9% on Tuesday following the announcement of the news. In fact, the stock has skyrocketed 124.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 7.9%.



According to Tiziana, foralumab is the very first monoclonal antibody that can be administered either nasally or orally since it has the ability to affect systemic immunity via the nose’s epithelial lining, the respiratory tract and gut. Notably, the nasally administered foralumab therapeutic approach might work in the treatment of the newly identified variants of the COVID-19 virus found in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

Hence, if successfully developed and upon potential approval, nasally administered foralumab can reap huge benefits for Tiziana in the days ahead.

We note that several companies have already come up with their antibody treatment for fighting the COVID-19 virus.

Eli Lilly’s LLY COVID-19 antibody, bamlanivimab was granted Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) by the FDA in November 2020 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 illness.

Notably, the FDA also granted EUA to Lilly and Incyte’s INCY oral JAK inhibitor, Olumiant, for use in combination with Gilead’s GILD remdesivir to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Regeneron’s novel investigational antibody cocktail, casirivimab and imdevimab administered together, was also granted EUA by the FDA in November for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

Zacks Rank

Tiziana currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

