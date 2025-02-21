Tiziana Signs With Renaissance Lakewood To Scale Up Intra-Nasal Foralumab

(RTTNews) - Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (TLSA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday announced an agreement with Renaissance Lakewood LLC, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, to advance the development intra-nasal drug candidate Foralumab.

Foralumab, a biological drug candidate, is Tiziana's fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, which is being developed for neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases.

Under the agreement, Renaissance will utilize its extensive expertise in nasal drug delivery to optimize the formulation of intranasal Foralumab and assist with scaling up production for clinical trials.

The agreement aligns with Tiziana's commitment to expediting the clinical development of Foralumab, particularly for conditions like Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis, where neuroinflammation plays a significant role in disease progression.

Intranasal foralumab has shown promising potential in early clinical studies, including significant improvements in immune modulation by activating T regulatory cells that cross the blood-brain barrier, offering a novel treatment approach for patients suffering from neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases.

With this new collaboration, Tiziana is poised to accelerate the development of Foralumab and address unmet medical needs in these therapeutic areas.

TLSA closed Thursday's (Feb.20 2025) trading at $0.90 down by 2.45%. In premarket trading Friday the stock is down by 2.56% at $0.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.