Tiziana Life Sciences Reports Positive 6-month Data With Intranasal Foralumab In Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (TLSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday positive six-month clinical results in multiple sclerosis patients treated with intranasal Foralumab.

The only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody or mAb, Foralumab, binds to the T cell receptor and dampens inflammation by modulating T cell function, thereby suppressing effector features in multiple immune cell subsets.

The six-month data showed positive clinical improvements related to Modified Fatigue Impact Scale or MFIS scores and similar important clinical measures of physical function in foralumab-treated, non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis or na-SPMS patients participating in an Expanded Access Program.

The data was presented at ECTRIMS (39th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research of Multiple Sclerosis) on October 11.

The findings show broad based six month improvements across various key measures for multiple sclerosis. Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis is hallmarked by an increase of disability over time.

The latest data follows on from previously announced positive six-month PET scan data that was presented at ECTRIMS 2023.

The company said the non-active SPMS intranasal foralumab Phase 2 trial is expected to start screening in November of 2023. Immunomodulation by nasal anti-CD3 mAb represents a novel avenue for treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman, acting CEO and founder of Tiziana Life Sciences, said, "Intranasal foralumab is continuing to show clinical improvements over time in patients with na-SPMS where foralumab targets inflammation in the brain. Based on the totality of the clinical results seen to-date, I am hopeful that intranasal foralumab and its anti-inflammatory mechanism of action could provide relief to na-SPMS patients that currently have no available therapies."

