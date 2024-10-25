Tiziana Life Sciences Plans Share Sale with Jefferies

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) has released an update.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. has announced an agreement to sell its common shares through Jefferies LLC on the open market, with a minimum price set at $1.00 per share. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise capital, leveraging its registration statement with the SEC. Investors may find this an intriguing development as the company seeks to enhance its financial flexibility.

For further insights into TLSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.