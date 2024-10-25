News & Insights

Tiziana Life Sciences Plans Share Sale with Jefferies

October 25, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) has released an update.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. has announced an agreement to sell its common shares through Jefferies LLC on the open market, with a minimum price set at $1.00 per share. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise capital, leveraging its registration statement with the SEC. Investors may find this an intriguing development as the company seeks to enhance its financial flexibility.

