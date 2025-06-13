Tiziana Life Sciences CEO to Present Clinical Findings on Intranasal Foralumab at Bio International Convention 2025

Tiziana Life Sciences announces CEO Ivor Elrifi will present intranasal foralumab findings at the Bio International Convention.

Quiver AI Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences, a biotechnology company focused on immunomodulation therapies, announced that its CEO, Ivor Elrifi, will present at the Bio International Convention in Boston on June 18, 2025. The presentation will highlight clinical findings related to Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, the first fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody administered nasally. This innovative approach aims to promote immune tolerance while limiting systemic side effects and is currently being tested in ongoing Phase 2 trials for non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and early Alzheimer's Disease. Foralumab has shown promise in previous studies, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and positive clinical responses. Tiziana is developing this therapy to improve treatment for neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions.

Potential Positives

Tiziana Life Sciences' CEO, Ivor Elrifi, will present at the prestigious Bio International Convention, providing high visibility and credibility for the company and its lead drug candidate.

The lead drug candidate, intranasal foralumab, is the first fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody administered intranasally, highlighting Tiziana's innovative approach in biotechnology.

Promising preliminary results from an open-label program indicate that all patients with non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis have shown improvement or stability of disease, suggesting potential efficacy of foralumab.

The development of intranasal foralumab offers a novel treatment option for neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, potentially expanding Tiziana's market reach and therapeutic impact.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of successful completion of previous clinical trials, which may raise concerns about the efficacy and safety of intranasal foralumab as it moves forward in development.

The press release lacks detailed information on the outcomes of the ongoing Phase 2 trial for non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, which could imply potential uncertainty in the drug's impact on patients.

The absence of data indicating substantial differentiation from existing treatments may weaken investor confidence in the company’s competitive position in the market.

FAQ

What is intranasal foralumab?

Intranasal foralumab is a fully human, anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody designed to promote immune tolerance through a non-systemic approach.

When will Tiziana's CEO present at the Bio International Convention?

The presentation will take place on June 18, 2025, at 11:45 AM ET in Boston, MA.

What diseases is intranasal foralumab being studied for?

It is being studied for neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, including secondary progressive multiple sclerosis and early Alzheimer's disease.

How does the administration of foralumab work?

Foralumab is administered intranasally to stimulate T regulatory cells, aiming to improve efficacy while minimizing systemic immune suppression.

What is the current status of Tiziana's clinical trials?

Tiziana is conducting a Phase 2 trial in non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis and preparing for a trial in early Alzheimer's disease.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TLSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $TLSA stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. (Nasdaq:



TLSA



) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies with its lead development candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human, anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, today announces that its CEO, Ivor Elrifi, will be giving an oral presentation during the Bio International Convention in Boston, MA. Mr Elrifi’s presentation will cover the recent clinical findings of Tiziana’s lead drug candidate, intranasal foralumab. Foralumab is the first fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody administered via the intranasal route. This novel, non-systemic approach is designed to engage regulatory T cells, promoting immune tolerance while minimizing systemic immune suppression. Immunomodulation by intranasal foralumab represents a novel avenue for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases. Tiziana has an ongoing Phase 2 trial in non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and is progressing towards opening a Phase 2 trial in early Alzheimer’s Disease.







Presentation Information:









Event:



Bio International Convention 2025







Presenter:



Ivor Elrifi, CEO of Tiziana Life Sciences







Presentation Title:



Treatment of Neuroinflammation with Intranasal Foralumab







Presentation Date and Time:



June 18, 2025, at 11:45 AM ET







Location :



Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA







About Foralumab







Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, is a biological drug candidate that has been shown to stimulate T regulatory cells when dosed intranasally. At present, 10 patients with Non-Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (na-SPMS) have been dosed in an open-label intermediate sized Expanded Access (EA) Program (



NCT06802328



) with either an improvement or stability of disease seen within 6 months in all patients. In addition, intranasal foralumab is currently being studied in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, dose-ranging trial in patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (



NCT06292923



).





Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) currently in clinical development. The non-active SPMS intranasal foralumab Phase 2 trial (NCT06292923) began screening patients in November of 2023. Immunomodulation by intranasal foralumab represents a novel avenue for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.



[1],[2]









About Tiziana Life Sciences







Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana’s innovative nasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb currently in clinical development, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana’s technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.





For more information about Tiziana Life Sciences and its innovative pipeline of therapies, please visit



www.tizianalifesciences.com



.





For further inquiries:







Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd







Paul Spencer, Business Development, and Investor Relations





+44 (0) 207 495 2379





email:



info@tizianalifesciences.com







[1]



https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120







[2]



https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2309221120





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.