Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Ivor Elrifi to Present at 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Tiziana Life Sciences, a biotechnology company focused on immunomodulation therapies, announced that CEO Ivor Elrifi will present at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference and hold one-on-one investor meetings from March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, California. Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody currently being evaluated for its ability to improve outcomes in non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (na-SPMS) patients. The FDA has approved the enrollment of additional patients in an expanded access program after preliminary positive results. Foralumab aims to dampen inflammation by modulating T cell function, showing promise in treating neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, with an emphasis on its innovative nasal delivery method, which may enhance efficacy and safety compared to traditional intravenous methods.

Potential Positives

The CEO's participation in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference provides a platform to increase visibility and attract potential investors.

Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, is unique as the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development, highlighting its potential differentiation in the market.

The company's Phase 2a trial for non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis shows promise, with previous patients experiencing disease stability or improvement, enhancing the credibility of their treatment approach.

Potential Negatives

Press release does not provide detailed data on the Phase 2 clinical trial's efficacy or outcomes, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the transparency of the company's clinical development progress.

Limited details about the Expanded Access Program and the context of patient responses could lead to skepticism about the drug's effectiveness in broader clinical settings.

The focus on a single product, intranasal foralumab, raises concerns about the company's reliance on one candidate for its success, potentially increasing investor risk if this product does not meet expectations.

FAQ

What is Tiziana Life Sciences known for?

Tiziana Life Sciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative immunomodulation therapies, including its lead candidate, intranasal foralumab.

When is Tiziana's presentation at the ROTH Conference?

Tiziana's CEO will present on March 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm PST during the ROTH Conference.

What does foralumab target in the immune system?

Foralumab targets T regulatory cells and modulates T cell function to reduce inflammation in conditions like multiple sclerosis.

How many patients are enrolled in the foralumab program?

A total of 30 patients, including 10 already dosed, are enrolled in the Expanded Access program for foralumab.

What makes foralumab unique among monoclonal antibodies?

Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development, enhancing its safety and efficacy profile.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. (Nasdaq:



TLSA



) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies with its lead development candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human, anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, today announced that the CEO of Tiziana Life Sciences, Ivor Elrifi, will be presenting during a fireside chat at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference and host 1x1 investor meetings. The Conference is being held March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, California. This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors.







Presentation Details:









Date:



Tuesday, March 18, 2025







Time of Presentation:



12:00 pm PST / 15:00 pm ET / 19:00 pm GMT







Format:



Virtual Fireside Chat







1x1 Meetings:



Please contact your ROTH representative.





You can register online to view the webcast here:



Link









About Foralumab







Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, is a biological drug candidate that has been shown to stimulate T regulatory cells when dosed intranasally. At present, 10 patients with Non-Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (na-SPMS) have been dosed in an open-label intermediate sized Expanded Access (EA) Program (



NCT06802328



) with either an improvement or stability of disease seen within 6 months in all patients. The FDA has allowed an additional 20 patients to be enrolled in this EA program. In addition, intranasal foralumab is currently being studied in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, dose-ranging trial in patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (



NCT06292923



).





Activated T cells play an important role in the inflammatory process. Foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) currently in clinical development, binds to the T cell receptor and dampens inflammation by modulating T cell function, thereby suppressing effector features in multiple immune cell subsets. This effect has been observed in patients with COVID and with multiple sclerosis, as well as in healthy normal subjects. The non-active SPMS intranasal foralumab Phase 2 trial (NCT06292923) began screening patients in November of 2023. Immunomodulation by nasal anti-CD3 mAb represents a novel avenue for treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.



[1],[2]









About Tiziana Life Sciences







Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana’s innovative nasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb currently in clinical development, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana’s technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.





For more information about Tiziana Life Sciences and its innovative pipeline of therapies, please visit



www.tizianalifesciences.com



.





For further inquiries:







Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd







Paul Spencer, Business Development, and Investor Relations





+44 (0) 207 495 2379





email:



info@tizianalifesciences.com







[1]



https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120







[2]



https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2309221120





