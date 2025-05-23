Tiziana Life Sciences Announces Breakthrough Advancement in Moderate Alzheimer’s Treatment with Intranasal Foralumab

Tiziana Life Sciences reports progress in Alzheimer's treatment using intranasal foralumab, showing promising results in patient trials.

Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. announced progress in treating moderate Alzheimer's disease with its lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. This development was highlighted in a recent national public radio feature, where Dr. Howard Weiner discussed successful results from a patient, Joe Walsh, who experienced reduced brain inflammation after using the nasal spray at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Walsh's wife, Karen, shared their positive experience since starting the treatment, noting Joe's increased engagement and enjoyment of social activities. Foralumab is also being tested in other clinical trials for conditions like multiple sclerosis. Tiziana aims to improve the safety and efficacy of immunotherapy using innovative drug delivery technologies.

Tiziana Life Sciences has made notable advancements in treating moderate Alzheimer's disease through its novel intranasal foralumab, as highlighted in a feature on national public radio, increasing public awareness and credibility.

The promising results from the clinical trial participant, Joe Walsh, demonstrate significant outcomes such as reduced brain inflammation and improved engagement in daily activities, which may attract further interest in the therapy from both patients and healthcare professionals.

Foralumab is positioned as the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development, potentially giving Tiziana a unique advantage in the biopharmaceutical market.

The company’s innovative approach to immunotherapy with intranasal foralumab could lead to a safer and more effective treatment option compared to traditional intravenous methods, appealing to a broader range of patients.

The press release heavily relies on a single anecdotal account from a patient, which may not be enough to support broad claims about the effectiveness of intranasal foralumab in treating Alzheimer's disease.

The acknowledgment of forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties, indicating that future performance may not meet expectations.

The press release lacks detailed data or results from larger clinical studies, which could leave stakeholders questioning the robustness of the findings shared.

What is foralumab and how does it work?

Foralumab is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody administered intranasally to combat brain inflammation in diseases like Alzheimer's.

What advancements did Tiziana announce regarding Alzheimer's treatment?

Tiziana reported promising results from intranasal foralumab treatment for moderate Alzheimer's, showcasing a significant reduction in brain inflammation.

How has foralumab performed in clinical trials?

In clinical trials, foralumab has shown improvements or stability in symptoms for patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

What makes Tiziana's approach to immunotherapy unique?

Tiziana's innovative nasal delivery technology improves efficacy, safety, and tolerability compared to traditional intravenous methods of immunotherapy.

Who can I contact for more information about Tiziana Life Sciences?

For inquiries, contact Paul Spencer at Tiziana Life Sciences via email at info@tizianalifesciences.com or call +44 (0) 207 495 2379.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. (Nasdaq:



TLSA



) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies with its lead development candidate, intranasal foralumab, a fully human, anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, today announced advancements in moderate Alzheimer's disease treatment, showcased in a recent feature on a national public radio station across the United States. The advancement involves the use of Tiziana’s novel nasal spray, foralumab, which is designed to combat brain inflammation, marking a step forward in moderate Alzheimer's research and treatment.





In the exclusive interview, Dr. Howard Weiner shared promising results from the first patient, Joe Walsh, who received the treatment. Mr. Walsh, accompanied by his wife Karen, underwent a transformative experience at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, where he received a monoclonal antibody via nasal administration. Intranasal foralumab, targets immune cells in the brain to mitigate inflammation, a key contributor to Alzheimer's progression.





"I've never seen anything like this, and we've tried a lot of things. So I think this is something special," stated Dr. Howard Weiner. "The reduction in brain inflammation observed in Joe Walsh represents a significant step forward in our understanding and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. We are witnessing remarkable progress with foralumab."





Karen Walsh, Joe's wife and steadfast supporter, recounted their journey from diagnosis to participation in the clinical trial. "It's been a rollercoaster," she shared. "Since Joe started the treatment, we've noticed him becoming more engaged and enjoying social activities again."





The full interview can be accessed here:



https://www.tizianalifesciences.com/interview-aired-nationwide-highlighting-intranasal-foralumab-treating-moderate-alzheimers-disease/









About Foralumab







Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, is a biological drug candidate that has been shown to stimulate T regulatory cells when dosed intranasally. At present, 10 patients with Non-Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (na-SPMS) have been dosed in an open-label intermediate sized Expanded Access (EA) Program (



NCT06802328



) with either an improvement or stability of disease seen within 6 months in all patients. In addition, intranasal foralumab is currently being studied in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, dose-ranging trial in patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (



NCT06292923



).





Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) currently in clinical development. The non-active SPMS intranasal foralumab Phase 2 trial (NCT06292923) began screening patients in November of 2023. Immunomodulation by intranasal foralumab represents a novel avenue for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.



[1],[2]









About Tiziana Life Sciences







Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana’s innovative nasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb currently in clinical development, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana’s technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.





For more information about Tiziana Life Sciences and its innovative pipeline of therapies, please visit



www.tizianalifesciences.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry, its beliefs, and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Tiziana’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.





For further inquiries:







Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd







Paul Spencer, Business Development, and Investor Relations





+44 (0) 207 495 2379





email:



info@tizianalifesciences.com







[1]



https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120







[2]



https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2309221120





