Tiziana Life Appoints Ivor Elrifi As CEO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. (TLSA) announced Monday the appointment of Ivor Elrifi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Elrifi succeeds Gabriele Cerrone, who was acting CEO and will now remain in his role as Executive Chairman of the board.

Ivor was formerly the global head of the Patent Group at Cooley since 2014 and before that the global head of Patents at Mintz Levin from 1999 to 2014.

He has counseled companies in various key industries, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life sciences and medical device companies, research institutions, universities, hospitals and governments throughout the world, particularly in the US and Europe.

Ivor has extensive experience in advising clients on strategic transactional work and regularly counsels' clients with respect to investments, business development and mergers and acquisitions, including acquisition transactions involving Novartis, Eli Lilly, Biogen and Astellas.

