Tiziana Files Patent On Combination Of NP-ACT D With Anti-IL-6R

(RTTNews) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA) said Monday that it has filed a provisional patent application on the combination of nanoparticle-Actinomycin D (NP-ACT D) with anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody (anti-IL-6R) as a potential therapy for management of COVID-19 disease.

The underlying invention concepts are based on the hypothesis that a combination of an antiviral drug controlling proliferation of COVID-19, with an anti-inflammatory agent suppressing a possible 'Cytokine Storm' may provide immediate relief to severe cases of COVID-19 patients.

Patients infected with COVID-19 are known to develop an uncontrolled immune response or "cytokine storm", which results in excessive production of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 and TNF-a both of which are regarded as key drivers of chronic inflammation and are believed to be associated with severe lung damage commonly observed in patients with COVID-19 infections and acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS.

So, Tiziana believes it is possible to potentially combine TZLS-501 with NP-Act D to inhibit viral proliferation and to suppress inflammation in lungs to halt progression of COVID-19-mediated lung damage and death.

