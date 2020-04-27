Markets
TLSA

Tiziana Files Patent On Combination Of NP-ACT D With Anti-IL-6R

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA) said Monday that it has filed a provisional patent application on the combination of nanoparticle-Actinomycin D (NP-ACT D) with anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody (anti-IL-6R) as a potential therapy for management of COVID-19 disease.

The underlying invention concepts are based on the hypothesis that a combination of an antiviral drug controlling proliferation of COVID-19, with an anti-inflammatory agent suppressing a possible 'Cytokine Storm' may provide immediate relief to severe cases of COVID-19 patients.

Patients infected with COVID-19 are known to develop an uncontrolled immune response or "cytokine storm", which results in excessive production of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 and TNF-a both of which are regarded as key drivers of chronic inflammation and are believed to be associated with severe lung damage commonly observed in patients with COVID-19 infections and acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS.

So, Tiziana believes it is possible to potentially combine TZLS-501 with NP-Act D to inhibit viral proliferation and to suppress inflammation in lungs to halt progression of COVID-19-mediated lung damage and death.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TLSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular