Tiziana Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Trial

(RTTNews) - Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (TLSA) announced it has fully enrolled patients in its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a INFORM-MS trial evaluating intranasal Foralumab in non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (na-SPMS), a form of MS characterized by gradual worsening of disability without relapses.

The study enrolled 48 patients across leading U.S. sites, testing two dose levels of intranasal Foralumab against placebo over 12 weeks, with assessments including PET imaging, MRI, clinical evaluations, and biomarkers. Following the blinded phase, all participants will be eligible for a six-month open-label extension to assess long-term safety and sustained benefit.

Topline data are expected in late Q3 2026 and will be presented at the joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS meeting in Toronto in October 2026.

CEO Ivor Elrifi called the milestone "a pivotal moment" for patients with na-SPMS, a condition with limited treatment options, while Executive Chairman Gabriele Cerrone highlighted intranasal delivery as a novel, non-invasive route targeting brain immune mechanisms directly.

Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development, designed to stimulate regulatory T cells and modulate neuroinflammation.

TLSA has traded between $61.50 and $145.25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $79.50, down 2.30%.

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