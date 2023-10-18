Tiziana : FDA Allows Multiple Sclerosis Patients To Take Home & Self-administer Intranasal Foralumab

(RTTNews) - Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (TLSA) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed multiple sclerosis patients to take home and self-administer Intranasal Foralumab, a treatment developed by the company.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, TLSA was trading at $0.81 up $0.08 or 12.07%.

The company noted that Intranasal Foralumab, a novel biologic therapy, has demonstrated remarkable potential in the management of multiple sclerosis. The FDA's decision to allow patients to self-administer this treatment at home marks a significant advancement in the accessibility and convenience of care for those living with the challenging condition.

