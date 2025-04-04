TIXT & Zendesk Forge Alliance to Transform Customer Experience With AI

TELUS International TIXT recently partnered with Zendesk, which specializes in agentic AI-powered service solutions, to deliver best-in-class customer experiences with cutting-edge technology infused with human expertise. From the third quarter of 2024, TELUS International officially rebranded to TELUS Digital Experience to reflect its evolving AI-driven business strategy. The company continues to retain its legal name and trading symbol “TIXT” in the rebranding process.



Per the collaboration, TELUS Digital’s global CXM talent will be embedded into Zendesk’s support solutions, providing organizations access to a global network of 78,000 team members across 31 countries. At the same time, TIXT will incorporate Zendesk’s cutting-edge customer relationship management (CRM) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) technologies into its suite of offerings. The synergy between these two industry giants is aimed at addressing the evolving needs of modern customer service environments.



TELUS Digital’s enterprise-grade generative AI platform, Fuel iX, will be available to Zendesk customers through the Zendesk marketplace, enabling intelligent automation, real-time agent assistance and in-depth customer insights. Zendesk’s service platform, combined with TELUS Digital’s expertise in workforce management and technology integration, will streamline customer interactions, reduce response times and improve resolution quality.

Key Takeaways From the TIXT-Zendesk Partnership

A key component of the partnership is the Fuel iX, designed to enhance customer support operations. By integrating Fuel iX with Zendesk, businesses can leverage advanced AI capabilities such as real-time agent assistance, conversational AI and customer sentiment analysis, reducing average handle time.



The partnership builds upon TELUS Digital’s existing collaboration with Local Measure, a CCaaS provider specializing in advanced voice and messaging solutions. In March 2024, TELUS Digital announced its partnership with Local Measure to enhance Zendesk’s voice and messaging capabilities using Amazon Connect. In a strategic move, Zendesk signed an agreement in February 2025 to acquire Local Measure, further solidifying its position in AI-driven voice solutions. This acquisition is expected to close in May 2025, enhancing the Zendesk-TELUS Digital partnership with additional voice and AI capabilities.



TIXT will act as a full-service partner for Zendesk customers, handling everything from onboarding and setup to integration and ongoing support. Clients will also receive continuous platform improvements, with proactive insights, upgrade suggestions and hands-on help to maximize the value of their Zendesk investment. As a trusted CXM partner, TELUS Digital is dedicated to driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences over the long term.



Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS is a global provider of integrated solutions and capabilities spanning digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions.

TIXT’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

TIXT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 69.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 15%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and CommScope Holding COMM. IDCC, COMM & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.



Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. The company currently operates in three segments — Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions and Access Network Solutions. It has a long-term growth expectation of 19.37%.





